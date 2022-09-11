Freeman Arts Pavilion to present UD Music Spectacular Sept. 17

Freeman Arts Pavilion will present a University of Delaware Music Spectacular at 7 pm, Saturday, Sept. 17.

This returning event is free to attend and will feature a variety of musical offerings by the University of Delaware School of Music. Students who comprise the wind ensemble, Symphony orchestra, chorale, jazz ensemble, Graduate percussion group, Abeo String Quartet and Graduate brass Quintet will be part of this remarkable event.

This performance is open to the public and is the perfect offering for those whose musical taste is broad or burgeoning with curiosity. Patrons should bring their own chair.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the University of Delaware’s School of Music back to Selbyville for what is sure to be another great evening of music,” said Patti Grimes, executive director.

“On behalf of the University of Delaware School of Music and the College of Arts and Sciences, I want you all to know how excited we are to present our second annual UD Music Spectacular in partnership with the Freeman Arts Pavilion,” said Mark Clodfelter, school of music interim director. “From the marching band to the orchestra, from the Chorale to the wind ensemble, this uniquely Delaware concert promises something both familiar and new for everyone. But don’t take my word for it; join us in this musical Celebration of the First State presented by your UD School of Music.”

To learn more, go to freemanarts.org.