Freedman Arts District formed in Northwest Quadrant of city

The new Freedman Arts District has been created to market and promote arts, artists, venues, and arts education within the newly formed Arts District in the Northwest Quadrant of the city of Beaufort, as well as nearby areas.

The goal for the new district is for artists to be successful, and for students, residents, and visitors to be engaged in a vibrant, arts-infused experience. Increasing enrollment and expanded arts education programming at USCB in the District is an important measurement of the Districts’ success.

The Freedman Arts District actively supports Heirs and families retaining property ownership, by working with property owners within the District to Restore and renovate buildings while contributing to neighborhood prosperity and vitality.

Calling All Artists and Art Lovers: Live, create, and market art in the District. The Freedman Arts District is ready to assist in finding a place, securing necessary permits, signage, marketing and more. Artists are encouraged to submit their information online at FreedmanArtsDistrict.org for potential promotion.

Arts Venues and Events: Event organizers within the District can send their published Facebook Event URL to [email protected] for review to be added to the Districts’ events calendar. An arts calendar for events happening in and around the District can be viewed at FreedmanArtsDistrict.org/calendar

For Heirs and Property Owners: Those owning property in the District and that would like assistance with heirs’ property issues, with renovation and restoration, or simply to discuss how the property might be used to benefit the owner and their family, the Freedman Arts District is interested in learning more.

The District and Office: The map can be found at freedmanartsdistrict.org. The Freedman Arts District office will be located at 1401 Duke Street in the Arts District. Watch for renovations to begin in January.

Executive Director, Stacy Applegate lives in the newly formed Arts District where she renovated and restored her home. Stacy comments, “I am excited to be involved in an effort that will enhance the community and the city and enable families to maintain ownership of their property. Assisting in creating family Wealth and supporting an artistically rich environment has been a goal of mine for years.”

The Freedman Arts District is pleased to have the support of many organizations and partners. All are invited to visit the website, use the events calendar, and sign up for the newsletter.

READ: Stewart family creates fund to assist Freedman’s house Heirs in retaining property