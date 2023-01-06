Free Weekly wellness classes returning to Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is bringing back its free wellness classes for the new year.

Starting Jan. 14, people can participate in a variety of free classes, including yoga, Zumba and meditation on Saturday mornings.

“The Tobin is committed to offering a variety of enriching opportunities for our audiences and community, with a focus on wellness,” venue officials said in a news release.

The offerings will start with a free Resolution Brunch from noon-3 pm on Saturday. The brunch will include mini-fitness sessions, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Here is the 2023 schedule for wellness classes at the Tobin Center:

Meditation with Shambala, every first Saturday of the month, 9-10 am People should bring their own yoga mats, towels and a small pillow to sit on.

Yoga with Mobile Om, every second Saturday of the month from 9-10 am People should bring their own yoga Mats and towels.

Drum Circle with Tambo Rhythm, every third Saturday of the month, 9-10 am Drums and hand percussion will be available for use but people may bring their own percussion instruments.

Zumba with TJ, every fourth Saturday of the month, 9-10 am People should wear comfortable shoes and clothes to move in.

Salsa dance with Esta Noche Dance Company, fifth Wednesdays in April, July, September, and December9-10 am People should wear comfortable shoes and clothes to move in.

For more information on classes, click here.

