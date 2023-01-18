Free Weaving and Printmaking drop-in workshops coming to Jamestown Arts Center

In conjunction with the Outsider Art: Harnessing Color Exhibit at the Jamestown Arts Center (January 27-April 1), organizers are offering two free and open-to-all Weaving & Printmaking Drop-in Workshops on Saturdays, February 11 and March 4 from 12-3pm.

Co-curators, Melissa Seitz and Casey Weibust, with a number of exhibiting artists, will demonstrate and facilitate a hands-on experience utilizing processes seen in many of this show’s vibrant pieces.

Various types of looms will fill the JAC’s Main Gallery; artists and staff from Downtown Designs Gallery (Newport) will demonstrate weaving techniques using an assortment of yarn and fabric. Visitors will be guided to add their own unique touch to each loom on display.

The Printmaking workshop will utilize a variety of Monotype techniques such as stamps, stencils, plants, rollers and brushes. Completed works will be displayed in the JAC studio spaces during the duration of the exhibit.

Participants are welcome to spend as little or as much time in each area during the 12–3pm period. This is a family-friendly event that is open to all ages (please note, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult).

Additional information about the workshops and exhibit is provided at jamestownartcenter.org/events.

Outsider Art: Harnessing Color will be on view January 27 – April 1, 2023. The opening reception (January 27 from 5:30-7:30pm), on-going exhibit (January 27-April 1), and the two workshops ( February 11 and March 4) are all free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11am – 3pm. Facilities are accessible.

About the Jamestown Arts Center:

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, dance and musical performances, film screenings, theater, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop Redesigned by award winning Architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won five of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

The Jamestown Arts Center is a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org