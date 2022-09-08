Free to Play Fantasy Basketball Game Coming in the Fall From Sorare and NBA

Sorare, which offers an NFT-based soccer Fantasy game, has partnered up with the National Basketball Association (NBA) in a multi-year deal. With the Popularity this will bring to multiple play-to-earn (P2E) games, Battle Infinity is another P2E cryptocurrency that can benefit from the news.

Sorare Partnership with the NBA

On September 7th 2022, the NBA, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Sorare officially signed a multi-year partnership, making Sorare the official NFT partner of the NBA.

The Sorare platform will launch the first licensed free-to-play digital collectible-based Fantasy basketball games. The collection will be released later this year, as the new NBA 2022-2023 season begins.

The Popularity of NFTs since 2020 will bring a new way for fans to participate and interact in the league by participating in the NFT-based Fantasy league. Michael Meltzer, the head of business development of Sorare, stated in an interview that this partnership would increase the platform’s users to more than 2 million.

With the news of this exciting new partnership, investors will also be keen to invest in other P2E projects.

Sorare Partnership Validates Battle Infinity

Due to the Popularity that NFTs will be receiving after this brand new partnership, investors will be looking at Battle Infinity (IBAT) – one of the best meme coins to Invest in 2022. Battle Infinity is a play-to-earn cryptocurrency platform that provides crypto-earning opportunities to investors.

With IBAT, the native cryptocurrency, investors can participate in P2E features like the IBAT Premier League – a decentralized Fantasy sports league. While the platform is similar to Sorare, Battle Infinity also offers multiple income-earning opportunities.

For example, investors can stake cryptocurrencies on the IBAT Battle Stake – a staking platform where investors can accumulate interest. Players can also participate in the Battle Arena – a virtual Ecosystem where all characters and items are minted as NFTs using ERC 721 smart contract protocols.

After concluding one of the best crypto presales by selling out its 3-month round in 24 days, IBAT was released on PancakeSwap. Currently, IBAT is trading at only $0.004 per token. Join Battle Infinity’s Telegram channel to get more updates on the project. Telegram admins will never DM you first.

