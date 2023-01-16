Free throws seal win for Alpena girls basketball team | News, Sports, Jobs

TRAVERSE CITY — The Alpena High girls basketball team picked up a big win on Friday against a very challenging Traverse City West team.

The Wildcats defeated the Titans in a thrilling game that ended in a 32-30 win for Alpena. Clutch free throw shooting along with great defense at the right time was Alpena’s key to success over West.

“This was a huge morale boost to the whole team and it’s a great moment for Faith (Dragiewicz). She was the girl we depended on at the end and she made some amazing plays on both defense and offense which made us win the game,” Alpena Coach Laura Dubey said.

Although Alpena did end up winning the game, West got off to a much better start.

During the first quarter, Alpena spread the ball around to four different scorers, which included a big three from Marah Wisniewski.

The Titans outscored the Wildcats by six points in the first quarter. Traverse City’s scoring was led by Reagan LaCross, who had a pair of layups.

West maintained a 15-9 lead entering the second quarter, and kept that momentum all the way into halftime.

Alpena began to limit its turnovers and started to play a better defense, only allowing nine points.

Near the end of the half, Avery Dubey hit a pair of crucial free throws along with a Massive three from Dragiewicz.

Alpena was down 24-18 at the break with plenty of time to come back.

“I told the girls at Halftime I know your shots aren’t falling, but keep shooting and limit the turnovers and you will win this game,” Dubey said. “We also made some adjustments on defense at the half, which really helped us in the end.”

The defensive changes began apparent immediately in the third quarter. The Wildcats held West to just four points and racked up several steals between Reese Wisniewski and Dragiewicz.

Even though Alpena’s defense greatly improved, the offense began to slow. The Wildcats scored just four points as well but got better later in the game.

Alpena came out hot to start the fourth quarter. West was in foul trouble to start the quarter, which led Alpena into several free-throw opportunities.

The Wildcats ended up tying the game with under a minute left and didn’t look back.

With the game tied at 30-30, Dragiewicz was fouled, sending her to the free-throw line with just six seconds left in regulation. Dragiewicz knocked down both free throws with no problem and secured the win for the Wildcats.

“The crowd was so loud and when she made the free throws she said she didn’t even hear them. That’s an incredibly tough opportunity for Faith (Dragiewicz) and I’m so proud of her for stepping up when it mattered most,” Dubey said.

Dragiewicz led the Wildcats in scoring with 11 points, while Avery Dubey had eight.

Traverse City West’s leading scorer was Grace Bohrer with seven points. The Titans also had Ainslee Hewitt and LaCross with six.

Alpena hosts Gaylord on Friday.