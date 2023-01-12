Free throws cost Mississippi State basketball a chance at Georgia

It’s established at this point: Mississippi State basketball games won’t be pretty, particularly as the competition level increases with the start of SEC play. If MSU wants to win, its defense is going to have to carry a streaky and sluggish offense.

Wednesday’s 58-50 loss at Georgia (12-4, 2-1 SEC) was the latest reminder. Mississippi State (12-4, 1-3), regardless of its efforts on defense, couldn’t hit open shots.

MSU’s statistics from the evening are telling: 30% shooting from the field, 22% on 3-pointers and 31% on free throws. State made only seven of its 22 free-throw attempts, missing 15 from the line.

For first-year Coach Chris Jans, solutions have been difficult to come by as the program’s NCAA Tournament aspirations start to dwindle. Off an 11-0 start which elevated the team to a top 15 ranking in the national polls, Mississippi State has dropped four of five with the lone win in that span at home against a struggling Ole Miss squad.

As simple as free throws

Georgia entered the contest averaging more than 70 points per game behind 43% shooting from the field. Those numbers would be different if UGA played Mississippi State − the nation’s No. 12 defense in terms of efficiency, according to KenPom − more often.

Georgia only shot 30% from the field and had double the number of turnovers (18) than Mississippi State. UGA had fewer assists and fewer steals. However, the hosts capitalized from the free throw line.

Georgia was 25-31 from the charity stripe, including 12-for-12 in the closing moments of the game.

MSU offense: Streaky at best

Plenty can happen in eight minutes of basketball. In Athens, Georgia was able to build an 11-0 run in an eight-minute scoring drought for Mississippi State in the first half.

MSU saw an 11-7 lead diminish into an 18-11 hole. State missed four 3-pointers and nine total shots in that span. It also featured Tolu Smith missing the front end of a 1-and-1.

Yet as quickly as the Mississippi State offense collapsed, it came to life. It took MSU just over a minute after the drought to go on an 8-0 run to retake the lead.

However, the streaky offense reared its head in the second half. MSU built a 26-22 lead early out of the break, but that was met by a scoring drought of nearly four minutes to give Georgia a lead.

Thanks to Mississippi State’s defense, Somehow two stretches of scoreless basketball totaling more than 12 minutes wasn’t enough to put the game out of reach. However, as the loss at Tennessee earlier this month showed, the droughts can lead to games getting out of hand quickly against superior foes.

What’s next?

Mississippi State stays on the road to battle No. 22 Auburn (13-3, 3-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). The Tigers are coming off a win at Ole Miss on Tuesday.

