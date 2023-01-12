Free throws cost Mississippi State basketball a chance at Georgia

It’s established at this point: Mississippi State basketball games won’t be pretty, particularly as the competition level increases with the start of SEC play. If MSU wants to win, its defense is going to have to carry a streaky and sluggish offense.

Wednesday’s 58-50 loss at Georgia (12-4, 2-1 SEC) was the latest reminder. Mississippi State (12-4, 1-3), regardless of its efforts on defense, couldn’t hit open shots.

MSU’s statistics from the evening are telling: 30% shooting from the field, 22% on 3-pointers and 31% on free throws. State made only seven of its 22 free-throw attempts, missing 15 from the line.

For first-year Coach Chris Jans, solutions have been difficult to come by as the program’s NCAA Tournament aspirations start to dwindle. Off an 11-0 start which elevated the team to a top 15 ranking in the national polls, Mississippi State has dropped four of five with the lone win in that span at home against a struggling Ole Miss squad.

