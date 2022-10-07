Free SF concert to launch a new season of NBA on TNT

The multiplatinum-selling Australian pop star Kid Laroi and Florida rapper Doechii are scheduled to perform during a free concert in San Francisco to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season on TNT.

The live performances are part of a daylong fan festival that is to feature a variety of interactive attractions at the UCSF Health Mission Bay campus on Oct. 18. Dubbed the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show, festivities are expected to feature the network’s “Inside the NBA” team of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal broadcasting live from the festival for their pregame show.

The festival precedes the NBA season’s opening night game between the Champion Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 pm at Chase Center.

Fans who want to attend must register for tickets in advance at nbaontntroadshowsf.com.

Organizers say there will be arcade games, food, drinks and giveaways as well as a custom mural created by a local artist collective, the Illuminaries. Attendees will be able to design their own “NBA Opening Night” T-shirt with Decals represented in the mural.

Doors are scheduled to open at 1:30 pm

A live stream of the performances will be available via NBA on TNT’s YouTube and Facebook pages.







