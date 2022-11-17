Free Play Days features three Xbox games, including NBA 2K23

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers have three games they can play this weekend with Free Play Days, including 2K’s basketball sim NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23, Deep Rock Galactic, and Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker are all now free-to-play up until Monday, November 21st for those with Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold.

NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 for Xbox Series X|S Rise to the occasion and realize your full potential in NBA 2K23. Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your Talent in MyCAREER or The W. Pair today’s All-Stars with Timeless Legends in MyTEAM. Build a Dynasty of your own as a GM, or lead the league in a new direction as the Commissioner in MyNBA. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and experience true-to-life gameplay. How will you answer the call?

NBA 2K23 for Xbox One Rise to the occasion and realize your full potential in NBA 2K23. Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair today’s All-Stars with Timeless Legends in MyTEAM. Build a Dynasty of your own in MyGM or take the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and experience true-to-life gameplay. How will you Answer the Call?

Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and Endless hordes of alien monsters.

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online! Graphically, SHINOBI STRIKER is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best Ninjas are!

We’ve got a decent variety of games on offer this weekend, but all of them have long completion times. Headlining the show is NBA 2K23, which looks to be a very lengthy completion that requires a lot of grinding — bear that in mind if you decide to play this one or the NBA 2K23 Xbox One stack over the weekend. Deep Rock Galactic, which is also included with Xbox Game Pass, has a vast completion estimate of 300-500 hours, and Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker takes between 200-300 hours to complete, according to estimates.

Will you be playing any of these free-to-play Xbox games this weekend included with Free Play Days? Let us know!