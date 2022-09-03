Free Interlochen Arts Academy Community Connection Concerts
These Community Connection Concerts are presented by Interlochen Public Radio, Interlochen Presents and Interlochen Arts Academy.
IPR listeners are eligible for up to four free tickets to each Community Connection Concert.
Enter promo code IPRCCC when checking out at https://www.interlochen.org/concerts-and-events
This free ticket offer is available only for the following Community Connection Concerts this fall 2022 semester:
Upcoming concerts
Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Interlochen Arts Academy Dance fall showcase
Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Interlochen Arts Academy Dance fall showcase
Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble presents “Paddle to the Sea”
Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Interlochen Arts Academy Brass Ensemble
Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Interlochen Arts Academy Popular Music Ensemble presents “Arena Rock!”
Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Interlochen Arts Academy Jazz Orchestra with special guest Joanna Pascale
Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra with guest conductor Jung-Ho Pak
Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 pm (Corson Auditorium): Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra and Wind Symphony present “Reflections”
Past concerts