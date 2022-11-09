Free giveaway of arts books for children: Pick them up Saturday, November 12!

At this weekend’s School Leader and Delegate Training (it’s not too late to sign up!), we’ll be giving away free children’s books while supplies last!

The American Federation of Teachers is sending thousands of culturally relevant, diverse, children’s books about music, Musicians and for music education.

Here are just some of the titles we’ll be distributing:

VIP: Mahalia Jackson, Freedom’s Voice

Rafi y Rosi: ¡Música!

Duke Ellington: The Piano Prince and His Orchestra

Little Melba and Her Big Trombone

Harlem’s Little Blackbird: The Story of Florence Mills

Clayton Byrd Goes Underground

Finding Langston #2: Leaving Lymon

In the Key of Us

The First Rule of Punk

Ella Fitzgerald: The Tale of a Vocal Virtuosa

Sing a Song: How “Lift Every Voice and Sing” Inspired Generations

A Voice Named Aretha

Nina: A Story of Nina Simone

The Roots of Rap: 16 Bars on the 4 Pillars of Hip-Hop

My Party, Mi Fiesta: A Coco Rocho Book (Bilingual Board Book, English/Spanish)

Come for the books, and stay for the training!

What does arts education look like at your school? We want to hear from you!

Are there music and arts programs, drama, dance, theater, arts therapy at your school? Is there a budget for the arts? Tell us about the arts and library resources in your school community! Take our Arts Survey today! You can also find it by scanning this QR code.

Download the new leaflet by the CTU’s rank-and-file Arts Committee about the importance of the arts in a well-rounded education. Print and circulate among your colleagues, parents, and students. Chicago students deserve arts and music, too!