Free giveaway of arts books for children: Pick them up Saturday, November 12!
At this weekend’s School Leader and Delegate Training (it’s not too late to sign up!), we’ll be giving away free children’s books while supplies last!
The American Federation of Teachers is sending thousands of culturally relevant, diverse, children’s books about music, Musicians and for music education.
Here are just some of the titles we’ll be distributing:
- VIP: Mahalia Jackson, Freedom’s Voice
- Rafi y Rosi: ¡Música!
- Duke Ellington: The Piano Prince and His Orchestra
- Little Melba and Her Big Trombone
- Harlem’s Little Blackbird: The Story of Florence Mills
- Clayton Byrd Goes Underground
- Finding Langston #2: Leaving Lymon
- In the Key of Us
- The First Rule of Punk
- Ella Fitzgerald: The Tale of a Vocal Virtuosa
- Sing a Song: How “Lift Every Voice and Sing” Inspired Generations
- A Voice Named Aretha
- Nina: A Story of Nina Simone
- The Roots of Rap: 16 Bars on the 4 Pillars of Hip-Hop
- My Party, Mi Fiesta: A Coco Rocho Book (Bilingual Board Book, English/Spanish)
Come for the books, and stay for the training!
What does arts education look like at your school? We want to hear from you!
Are there music and arts programs, drama, dance, theater, arts therapy at your school? Is there a budget for the arts? Tell us about the arts and library resources in your school community! Take our Arts Survey today! You can also find it by scanning this QR code.
Download the new leaflet by the CTU’s rank-and-file Arts Committee about the importance of the arts in a well-rounded education. Print and circulate among your colleagues, parents, and students. Chicago students deserve arts and music, too!