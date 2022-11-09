Free General Admission at UAH Basketball Home Games Courtesy of Bill Penney Toyota

SINGLE GAME TICKETS

HUNTSVILLE | General admission seating for The University of Alabama in Huntsville regular season men’s and Women’s basketball home games this season will be complimentary through the generosity of Bill Penney Toyota.

The free admission is for the bleacher seating accessible on the second floor at Spragins Hall, the home of the Chargers.

UAH opens its home season this Friday and Saturday with the Bill Penney Crossover Classic, in which the Chargers play Saint Leo the opening night at 7 pm, then play Tampa at 4 pm the next day. Fellow Gulf South Conference member Montevallo is also in the field and will play at 5 pm on Friday and 2 pm on Saturday. Both Tampa and Saint Leo represent the Sunshine State Conference in this regional crossover event.

“It’s been great to be involved with UAH basketball through the years, and we’re excited about the potential for this season,” said Hunter Johnson, COO/partner at Bill Penney Toyota. “Hopefully this complimentary admission we’re providing will encourage even more fans to come out and enjoy the Chargers and see what great things UAH is doing.”

“We appreciate what Bill Penney Toyota is offering for fans and appreciate the support it has offered throughout the years,” said UAH Director of Athletics Dr. Cade Smith. “This will give even more exposure and support for our student-athletes.”

UAH has a similar program in conjunction with Alabama Credit Union that provides complimentary admission to Charger volleyball games at Spragins Hall and to softball, baseball, lacrosse and soccer games at Charger Park in the regular season.

Single game reserved seating is also available at games throughout the 2022-23 season.