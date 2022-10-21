Free financial aid assistance offered at College Goal Sunday: Indiana University Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Applying for financial aid opens doors for Grants and Scholarships to help pay for college.

Financial aid experts at Indiana University Kokomo make filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) easier, with free assistance available at College Goal Sunday. It is offered from 2 to 4 pm November 6, in the Library, 2300 South Washington Street, Kokomo. Students planning to attend any college may participate.

“Many families perceive the FAFSA form to be too complicated and time consuming to complete,” said Meredith Dittfield, financial aid counselor. “We understand there can be a lot to learn when preparing to attend college, especially for those students who are the first in their families to go. By participating in College Goal Sunday, we give students and their families the opportunity to learn about preparing for college and financial aid in a comfortable setting.”

IU Kokomo is one of 39 sites statewide participating, offering expert help with the form required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. It must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.

Students should attend with a parent or guardian. Parents should bring their completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms, and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well. Students aged 24 and older may attend alone and bring their own completed tax paperwork.

Families are encouraged to apply for their US Department of Education FSA ID at studentaid.gov before attending the event.

Those who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for one of five $1,000 scholarships. The winners will be notified in spring and Scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

Now in its 34th year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time. College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA).

The event is free, and free parking is available on campus. For more information go to CollegeGoalSunday.org.

