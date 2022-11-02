Free agency has come to pro golf, and LIV’s top team has reportedly made a big move already | Golf News and Tour Information

Following the conclusion of LIV Golf’s Inaugural first season, many questions remain about the controversial Saudi-backed league, including just how different it is from what currently exists in professional golf. But one way it promises to distinguish itself from the PGA Tour is with its team/franchise model, where LIV members play on four-man squads with the ability for team captains to sign and trade players like in other professional sports leagues. In turn, that creates a wrinkle that hasn’t been seen previously in pro golf—the creation of player free agency and a transaction market. And apparently, no time is being wasted with this first “offseason” for big moves to be made.