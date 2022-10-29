Free agency has come to college football. Not everyone is winning.

Comment on this story Comment

As college football barrels into the season’s second half, it’s hardly surprising that Southern California has spun the most dramatic comeback tale. The Trojans, after all, were the most active Power Five dealmaker in college sports’ transfer market, according to recruiting website 247Sports, with Coach Lincoln Riley scooping up 20 players who entered the NCAA’s transfer Portal — including Oklahoma’s five-star quarterback, Caleb Williams , and the nation’s top wide receiver, Jordan Addison of Pittsburgh.

From there, it was plug-and-play, as Riley, the Offensive guru who was lured away from Oklahoma at the end of the 2021 regular season, spurred a Trojans Renaissance that made disenchanted fans forget about last season’s 4-8 record. Had it not been for a one-point loss at Utah in its previous game two weeks ago, USC would be heading into Saturday’s game at Arizona with a 7-0 record rather than a 6-1 mark.

Either way, the Trojans are still alive in the national playoff conversation, much as Williams, who has thrown for 19 touchdowns (including five against Utah) and rushed for three more, has worked his way into Heisman Trophy consideration.

In two quick seasons, the transfer portal, more than multimillion-dollar coaches or lavish facilities, has become the most powerful tool for turning around teams’ fortunes.

It also has vastly complicated the job of coaches. They not only must recruit incoming freshmen; they also have to Recruit top prospects who enter the Portal each year while convincing their own players to stay.

“You have to be nimble; you have to be active. You can’t just sit back,” said Heisman-winning former USC quarterback Matt Leinart, a college football analyst for Fox. “Every day you’re recruiting. And you’re recruiting your own kids to stay, which is the hardest part. We talk about it all the time: The transfer portal has become free agency.”

The number of players in the Football Bowl Subdivision Entering the Portal has increased dramatically since the NCAA waived the long-standing penalty of having to sit out one year after transferring. FBS players who entered the Portal increased just over 60 percent from 1,583 to 2,538, according to NCAA data.

At the same time, many high-profile athletes are weighing their recently granted right to profit from their names, images and likenesses. But because neither the NCAA nor Congress has set clear, enforceable rules on NIL deals, that represents another unregulated frontier for coaches trying to assemble rosters.

So not only has free agency come to college football, it has arrived without any restraints on the money that cash-rich boosters or collectives can offer potential recruits — at least none that is being enforced.

Former US congressman Tom McMillen, president and CEO of Lead1, which represents Athletic directors of FBS member schools, likens the present-day landscape to the “Wild West.”

“The transfer portal in college sports is pretty much unrestricted,” McMillen said in a telephone interview. “It has made raiding schools, raiding their programs very much a possibility. And particularly with NIL benefit to it, it is unrestricted free agency with payola.”

Riley’s Rebuilding via the transfer Portal didn’t stop with a star quarterback and wide receiver. They added tackle Bobby Haskins (Virginia), linebackers Romello Height (Auburn) and Shane Lee (Alabama) and defensive end Solomon Byrd (Wyoming, after reneging on Georgia Tech).

All the moves were within NCAA rules. If anything, they were a case study in how to leverage the Portal not simply to fine-tune rosters but overhaul them.

“This is a different football game now than it was when Matt [Leinart] and I played,” said Reggie Bush, the former Trojans running back now reunited with Leinart in the Fox Analyst booth. “The transfer portal is like college football free agency. We have seen some teams hit on some of these players, some teams miss and some just be passive and not do anything at all.

“You want a coach that can adjust. The game itself is about adjustments. So who can figure out how to adjust to what the current state of college football is and also be successful in it.”

Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin appears to be one such coach. They pounced on the Portal to land USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, a former four-star recruit, and tight end Michael Trigg, as well as TCU running back Zach Evans in the offseason. The Rebels are off to a 7-1 start and contending for the SEC title.

“We filled a lot of holes with transfer portals,” Kiffin told Reporters on the eve of the season, at SEC media day. “That is a good system when you lose really good players and you haven’t been somewhere long enough to develop a lot of classes of depth.”

Oklahoma, on the other hand, knows all about getting raided after losing its starting quarterback on the heels of losing its Coach to USC.

First-year Coach Brent Venables’s Rebuilding challenge was further complicated by the early-season injury to Oklahoma’s new starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from Central Florida, which exposed the peril of having little depth. The Sooners are 4-3, with an ugly 49-0 loss to Rival Texas.

In an April interview with SiriusXM Radio, Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione sharply criticized the effect the transfer Portal and unregulated NIL deals were having on college football coaches, making the job of building rosters untenable. “This is ridiculous, to be candid,” they said.

Kiffin, who has adapted to the transfer Portal as well as anyone, also has sounded alarms about unpoliced ​​NIL, which he likened to “legalized cheating” in the Amateur arena.

“It’s like a Payroll in baseball,” Kiffin said at SEC media day in July. “What teams win over a long period of time? Teams that have high payrolls and can pay players a lot. We’re in a situation not any different than that. I said Day 1: ‘You legalize cheating, so get ready for the people who have the most money to get players.’ Now you have it.”

Now that football coaches have two potentially powerful rebuilding tools — the Portal and NIL deals — the demand for overnight success will only escalate, McMillen said.

Five FBS coaches have already been fired this season.

“Now when you hire a coach, you expect them to succeed no later than the second year.” McMillen said. “If they’re not successful at using the transfer portal, coupled with the NIL, [universities] know they’ve got to find a Coach that can do that. You’re seeing some coaches that are really great at it, like Riley at USC, and others who are not so good at it.