Free abstract art display showing at Richardson’s Eisemann Center

The work of artist Paulette Martsolf is Featured in an exhibit now on display through Nov. 27, 2022, in the Eisemann Center’s Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery.

Gallery hours are 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more than 30 years, Martsolf has successfully designed, manufactured, and sold a line of clothing and jewelry in Dallas under the name Allie-Coosh, according to an email announcement.

In a statement, Martsolf said she has relied on structure and form to create garments that enhance the curves of a body and express her artistic vision. She is now using structure and form in her artwork.

“Portrayed in the abstract my work focuses on texture, pattern and color. I create using paper which I sew to a substrate or I paint and then weave into an image that produces an ethereal quality,” Martsolf said in a prepared statement. “I am inspired by landscapes, the environment and world events. The color I am led to use depicts the meaning represented in the art and as a result is an essential component for the Viewer of the work.”

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive. It is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station in Richardson.

More information is available at www.eisemanncenter.com.