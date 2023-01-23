Frederick Arts Council Unveils New Mural in Lobby of New Spire Stages Theater in Downtown Frederick

Artist Leila Eguino designed and painted mural celebrating Joy and power of the Performing arts

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Frederick Arts Council recently unveiled a new mural which has been painted and is now being displayed in the lobby of the New Spire Stages Theater in Downtown Frederick, MD.

The mural was designed and painted by the artist Leila Eguino and funded by the Ausherman Family Foundation.

The mural, painted in black and white, depicts a number of musicians engaged in the Joy of music-making, as well as a series of birds, symbolizing freedom. The mural’s second panel includes a quote by Writer James Baldwinmusing on the role of the artist as an agent who shows us what we cannot see.

“The Frederick Arts Council is committed to the continued placement of public art in Frederick which inspires and provides food for discussion about the creative arts,” said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council. “Leila Eguino’s new piece in a historic space and thriving Theater brings an additional level of richness and sense of Integrity to the environment.”

The mural is now on public view in the New Spire Stages Theater space. For more information about New Spire Stages, please visit https://newspirearts.org/new-spire-stages/, as well as the website of managing organization and mural partner the Weinberg Center for the Arts (https://weinbergcenter.org /).

About the Frederick Arts Council

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization Fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through Grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org

Story continues

Media Contact

Emily HollandFrederick Arts Council, 301-401-0266, [email protected]

SOURCE Frederick Arts Council