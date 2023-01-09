Frederick Arts Council to Receive $200,000 Grant From Frederick County to go to Individual Artists as Part of the American Rescue Plan

“It is necessary for the arts to be supported [in these times] for a strengthened and sustainable future, and we are delighted to distribute these needed funds to our local artists,” said Frederick Arts Council Executive Director, Louise Kennelly.

The Frederick Arts Council is pleased to announce that they have been selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from Frederick County to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The FAC is receiving $200,000, which will be distributed directly to eligible artist recipients in Frederick as general financial support.

Frederick County has announced a total commitment to the Frederick Arts Council of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding, to be disbursed over the next three years. These funds will be used specifically to develop light-based public artworks, a summer jobs training mural program, Sky Stage artist fees and individual artist grants.

FAC ARPA Artist Recovery Grant details will be announced in Spring 2023.

“Frederick County’s investment in its local arts umbrella agency is a critical investment in Pandemic recovery for the community. The health of the arts has a ripple effect in our local economy, our sense of place and identity, and our community’s mental health. It is necessary for the arts to be supported [in these times] for a strengthened and sustainable future, and we are delighted to distribute these needed funds to our local artists,” said Frederick Arts Council Executive Director, Louise Kennelly.

Frederick County was allocated over 50 million dollars in federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. For more information on Frederick County’s ARPA funding visit https://frederickcountymd.gov/8204/American-Rescue-Plan-Act

About the Frederick Arts Council



The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization Fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through Grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org

