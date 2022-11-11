Frederick Arts Council Announces Opening of Pamela Moulton Exhibition

“Beneath the Forest,” will be on display at 5 E. 2nd Street Art Center

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Frederick Arts Council (FAC) announces the November 10th opening of a new large-scale exhibition by artist Pamela Moulton on the 2nd floor of its 5 E. 2nd Street Art Center. The exhibit, entitled “Beneath the Forest,” makes use of textiles and found materials to weave a narrative about connectivity and environmentalism.

“Beneath the Forest,” like much of Moulton’s previous work, fosters an ethos of generosity and creative exchange. The energetic sculptures and woven installations cultivate habitats for the Imagination that raise awareness about our planet, offering windows of hope. Discarded materials such as fishing nets, hair curlers, lost mittens, heirloom gloves, and bottle caps are reassembled, reorganized, and reinvented into new forms. The result brings into focus connections between many different types of human communities as well as with the precious natural world.

Artist Pamela Moulton lived in Europe for three decades before relocating to Reputation. She received her BFA from UVM and Villa Arson, France (1984) and later her MFA from ESA-Aix, France (2011). She then studied dance pedagogy at IUFM Blois, France which was the Catalyst for her Collaborative large-scale Performative community projects. Her work has been supported by Fellowships and Grants from the Maine Arts Commission, Kindling Fund, New England Foundation for the Arts and Conseil Regional in Central Franceand has been shown in prominent galleries internationally including the National Gallery of Art.

“Beneath the Forest” opens on the 2nd floor of FAC’s 5 E. 2nd Street art center on Thursday, November 10th, and will remain on view throughout the winter. The arts center is open Monday-Thursday, 10 am-5 pmFriday 11 am-4 pmand Saturday / Sunday 11 am-5 pm.

About the Frederick Arts Council

The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization Fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through Grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org

Story continues

Media Contact

Emily HollandFrederick Arts Council, 301-401-0266, [email protected]

SOURCE Frederick Arts Council