Freddie Dilione expected to join Tennessee basketball in January

Freddie Dilione had his sights on joining Tennessee basketball as early as possible.

The Vols’ top 2023 signee made it happen: He is expected to enroll at Tennessee in January and get an early start on preparing for his freshman season in 2023-24.

“I think it’s huge, I do,” Vols Coach Rick Barnes said. “It’s been going on in football forever. The fact that he and his family decided they wanted to do it. I think it’s going to really help him a lot. Gives him a big head start on things.”

Barnes said Dilione will not play this season and will work on the UT Scout team. Tennessee had an open scholarship, which allowed the Vols to add Dilione in the middle of the season. He is the No. 27 prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

