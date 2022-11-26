Fred Warner Visits BYU Football Team In Preparation For Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – BYU great and NFL star linebacker Fred Warner paid a Friday night visit to his old team.

Warner stopped by BYU’s team hotel in the Bay Area and gave a speech to the team. The first-team All-Pro in 2020 for the San Francisco 49ers is showing once again to be one of the best linebackers in the league.

BYU is in the Bay Area for its regular season finale against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night (9 pm MT). Since his playing days at BYU concluded in 2017, Fred Warner has always shown loyalty to his alma mater.

Last basketball season, Warner was in the stands, masked up amid the COVID-19 Pandemic supporting BYU men’s hoops against Santa Clara.

For BYU’s sake, they probably hope for a different outcome against Stanford than that night against the Broncos in hoops.

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater shared photos of Warner’s visit to the team and captioned the pics with the goat emoji.

Look who came and visit us at our hotel today. @fred_warner once a cougar forever a cougar.

During Warner’s four years at BYU from 2014-17, he put together one of the best careers from a linebacker in BYU history. He’s definitely in the conversation for the best linebacker in school history. Of course, guys like Kyle Van Noy might have something to say about that. Regardless of who gets the BYU linebacker “goat” title, it’s always noteworthy when former greats like Warner roll through to lend their expertise to their old squad.

Warner played for BYU head Coach Kalani Sitake in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Even though it’s been five years since Warner last played at BYU, some of the guys on this year’s BYU Squad were teammates with Warner. Current linebacker Keenan Pili was a freshman in 2016 when Warner was emerging as one of the nation’s top linebackers.

On Sunday, Warner has a big game with the 49ers. San Francisco will host Warner’s old BYU teammate, Taysom Hill, and the New Orleans Saints at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:25 pm

