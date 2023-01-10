Fred VanVleet on what changed for Brooklyn Nets that prompted turnaround – Basketball Network

December 16, 2022; Kyrie Irving smiles with Fred VanVleet during the Brooklyn Nets road game vs. Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena

Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button