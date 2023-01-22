Fred VanVleet, John Wall and more

The Detroit Pistons are still very early on in their rebuild, so having a player like that Bojan Bogdanovic on their Payroll doesn’t make a ton of sense, not with another two years and $39.0 million left on his contract after this year.

That’s why the Croatian swingman has been a constant source of trade rumors this season.

This week, James Edwards III of The Athletic reported that while Detroit isn’t totally against trading Bogdanovic, they won’t just do so for the sake of doing it, either:

While Detroit has aspirations to be more competitive next season — and Bogdanović would surely help make that happen — the Pistons aren’t opposed to moving him, league sources say. However, they’re not anxiously trying to deal him, either, as they value not only his on-court play but the leadership he’s brought to the young team. Per league sources, the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick.

That asking price of one first-round pick seems reasonable for the three-level scorer who can provide a boost to any contender’s scoring power.

As mentioned in the Noel section, the Lakers have discussed a deal that would net them Bogdanovic and Noel. We’ll see if the Lakers, who reportedly very much would like to keep their top-end draft capital, actually go through with it.

