Fred Couples Returns As The Face Of Ashworth Golf

Following the announcement that Ashworth golf had returned to the US, Newtimes Group reported that World Golf Hall of Famer and 1992 Masters Champion Fred Couples also returned as the face of the brand.

Couples, wearing an Ashworth polo when he won the green jacket in 1992, is expected to “reinvigorate the brand, bringing back the brand’s Golfman logo when competing on the PGA Tour of Champions and other professional events worldwide,” said the company.

“I am thrilled to be back with Ashworth Golf and again wearing the Golfman logo as I represent this legendary apparel line,” said Couples. “Ashworth was right there with me when I won the Masters, and it was part of my success during so many memorable victories. Golfers the world over love this brand.”

“It’s been 30 years since his historic win at Augusta, and Fred is still one of the most popular and respected Golfers of all time,” said Eddie Fadel, president, Ashworth Golf. “It’s only fitting that he returns to the Ashworth Golf family as we relaunch the iconic brand in the US with a commitment to quality, style and performance.”

Founded in 1987, Ashworth manufactures golf clothing that “blends classic style with fine yarns and performance fabrics born off an innate understanding of the golfer’s movements.”

Couples will wear selected apparel from the brand’s Spring and Fall 2023 collections featuring a “modern-day version of the original cotton polos from Ashworth, combining technical fabrics with natural fibers, while offering an Authentic yet classic look that meets the demands of today’s discerning golfer at every level of the game. Blending the highest quality cotton with just the right level of performance microfiber enhances fit, all-day comfort and the proper amount of stretch during the golf swing,” said Ashworth Golf.

Photo courtesy Ashworth Golf