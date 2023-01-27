Fred Couples, Ernie Els lead early field for PGA Tour Champions golf event

Major Champions Fred Couples, Ernie Els and Jim Furyk and long-time PGA Tour and now PGA Tour Champions star Steve Stricker are among the first players to commit to the Galleri Classic, the tournament that marks the return of the PGA Tour Champions to the Coachella Valley.

Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, has been a Resident on and off in the desert for decades and played golf at Mission Hills Country Club during his time representing Landmark Land in the Coachella Valley. Els is a two-time winner of both the US Open and the British Open. Furyk is a 12-time PGA Tour Winner including the 2003 US Open. Stricker has won 12 times on both the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions and was the Captain of the victorious US Ryder Cup team in 2021.

The Galleri Classic, named after title sponsor GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection test, debuts March 24-26 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

More:Galleri Classic names six cancer-related Nonprofits as tournament Charities

Couples, Els, Furyk and Stricker will be part of a 78-player field at the Galleri Classic, the first PGA Tour Champions tournament in the Coachella Valley since 1993. The Golfers will play 54 holes March 24-26 for a purse of $2.2 million , with pro-am play set for March 22-23.

“The Galleri Classic is thrilled to welcome Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker to help us establish a new, special desert golf tradition,” said Michelle DeLancy, tournament director of The Galleri Classic, in a statement announcing the commitments. “This foursome is proof positive of our commitment to bringing many of golf’s icons, fan favorites and the strongest field possible to a community that is perfectly matched for the PGA Tour Champions.”

