Fred Couples Beats Age In ‘Best Round Of My Life

Fred Couples beat his age to shoot a 12-under-par 60 and win for the first time in five years at the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions.

The 63-year-old, former World No.1 and 1992 Masters champion, closed his front nine with five consecutive birdies before ending his round with seven consecutive gains to post a card containing 12 birdies and six pars. He described it as “the best round I’ve ever played” after sealing his 14th title on the PGA Tour Champions.

They won the title at Prestonwood Country Club just outside of Raleigh, North Carolina by six strokes with a score of 20-under-par after three rounds.

“Today was my day”

“It’s easy to say because we’re standing here, but I think it’s the best round I’ve ever played,” the American said.

“I hit a few loose shots, you know, got away from them, but I made so many putts. You know, I don’t know what other rounds I’ve ever shot on the Champions Tour that are close to 60, so this would probably be my best round and lowest score by far.

It’s a funky game and today was just one of those days where, honestly, everything got in the way; the hole, mediocre shots turned out great. And I haven’t putted like that. I mean, to shoot 60, you’ve got to putt, but the putter felt really, really good.”