Fred Couples Beats Age In ‘Best Round Of My Life

Fred Couples beat his age to shoot a 12-under-par 60 and win for the first time in five years at the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions.

The 63-year-old, former World No.1 and 1992 Masters champion, closed his front nine with five consecutive birdies before ending his round with seven consecutive gains to post a card containing 12 birdies and six pars. He described it as “the best round I’ve ever played” after sealing his 14th title on the PGA Tour Champions.

