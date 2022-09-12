FRC volleyball ranked second in the state

The women on the FRC volleyball team have done it again — they are ranked number two in the state!

“The FRC volleyball team won the prestigious Delta Tournament yesterday!” said FRC head volleyball Coach Sarah Ritchie. “It is the top 16 ranked teams from the North. We are currently ranked #2 in the STATE!”

New rankings come out Sept. 12 and Coach Ritchie said, “… we should move up!” Wow. The FRC Eagles won the State Championship in 2019 and at that time were able to boast being the Golden Valley Conference Champions for the previous 10 years in a row, and in 2022 the women are already 10-0 in the Golden Valley Conference! There is quite a Legacy to this team that has been climbing the stairs to success for many, many years.

Local Plumas County fans will have an opportunity to see the team play on their home court Wednesday, Oct. 5, facing the Lassen Cougars at 6 pm and Friday, Oct. 14, when the Siskiyous Eagles come to call at 6 pm in the Feather River College gymnasium. November brings three chances to see these dynamic players take on their opponents, Thursday, Nov. 3, vs. the Redwoods Corsairs, Wednesday, Nov. 9, vs. the Shasta Knights, and Friday, Nov. 11, vs. the Butte Roadrunners. All these home games begin at 6 pm