Fraser Center of the Creative Arts moves closer to completion

Fraser Valley Arts, a nonprofit created in 2021 to fund, build and operate an arts center in Fraser, announced Tuesday that it has reached a $100,000 milestone in fundraising and commitments.

Funds have come from two major sources: Plein Air @ Altitude and the Founder’s Circle.

Plein Air @ Altitude, is a fall event where dozens of painters from across the US come to the Fraser Valley to paint in the open air. Over the past two years, more than 200 people have attended the ticketed opening night gala. Event attendees have also bought more than 100 paintings of the Fraser Valley, which have brought additional funds to the center and the participating artists.

The Founder’s Circle is a program where local entities pledge a minimum of $30,000 over two years to Fraser Valley Arts. The Grand Foundation, the Town of Fraser and Jon and Monica Grannis, a local Fraser couple, are the first members. The Circle is capped at 25 members who will receive unique and exclusive benefits from the center and its events in perpetuity in return for their trailblazing support.

“Our strategy is to first build local financial support, from donors large and small, enabling us to hire a grant writer and begin to compete for multimillion dollar grants,” said Steve Fitzgerald, president of Fraser Valley Arts. “Large Foundations all want to know if the community supports the initiative, and we are significantly ahead of schedule in Proving that it is.”

These dollars, along with $8,000 in smaller donations from individuals and organizations such as Real Estate of Winter Park, The Fraser River Valley Lions Club, the Simple Life, Grand County Tourism, Allegiant Management and MC Design and Print recently pushed the nonprofit’s fundraising efforts over $100,000.

“Rendezvous Colorado, the Winter & Fraser Park Chamber, and Adventures Decanted have also stepped forward with substantial in-kind donations that have enabled us to achieve these outcomes,” said Fitzgerald. “And Winter Park Resort has been a good partner in allowing us to do programming during the summer on the mountain, helping us engage with the public directly.”

People interested in learning more or supporting Fraser Valley Arts can visit FraserValleyArts.org or contact Fitzgerald at [email protected] to learn more about the Founder’s Circle and other opportunities. Fraser Center for the Creative Arts can be found at FraserColorado.com at the Public Arts Committee page.