Frankston falls in district classic against #7 Martin’s Mill

Jan. 16—FRANKSTON — The Frankston Indians (0-1) fell short of a district home opener win against the Martin’s Mills Mustangs Friday in a down-to-the-wire classic, 34-31.

Two preseason state-ranked programs were on the Forefront at Robert Loper Coliseum Friday. Both teams started the season ranked inside the Texas Association Basketball Coaches top-25 state rankings. Martin’s Mills elevated to seven, while injuries pushed Frankston out of the top 25.

However, with the Indians getting back to full strength, they proved why they were once ranked among Class 2A’s best.

It was a low-scoring affair throughout the game. The first quarter ended in a 7-4 lead for Martin’s Mills. Benton Allen and Caleb Ramsey scored both of Frankston’s baskets.

The second quarter picked up a little steam with the Mustangs jumping out to a 10-4 lead in the first minute. A 5-0 run from the Indians quickly cut their deficit to one. A three from Kody Loebig sent Frankston’s crowd into a roar as they pulled within one possession.

The Mustangs responded with a basket. An aggressive Offensive rebound and putback from Ke’Aundre Barnes pulled Frankston back within one. The two sides continued to trade blows with Ramsey scoring the final four points of the half for Frankston.

Martin’s Mill led 20-15 at the half.

Frankston continued to remain within striking distance of Martin’s Mill in the third quarter but couldn’t pull in front. Ramsey remained Frankston’s go-to scorer, scoring four of their nine third-quarter points. His final free throws pulled Frankston within three, 27-24, at the end of three.

Ramsey began the fourth quarter with a tough drive to close within one. A big defensive stop from the Indians led to Kason Newport being fouled on a three-point shot.

Newport knocked down two of his three free throws, giving Frankston a 28-27 lead with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Indians were sent back to the free throw line a few possessions later where Ramsey split his free throws. Martin’s Mill tied it at 29 on their next trip down the floor before a huge basket from Newport regained the lead for Frankston, 31-29.

The Mustangs tied the game at 31 with 2:20 left.

Both sides were scoreless for the next two minutes until a clutch three from the left wing by Martin’s Mill gave them a 34-31 lead with under 30 seconds to go.

Unfortunately for Frankston, it was the final basket scored by either side as they fell to 0-1 in the district. Ransey finished as Frankston’s leading scorer with 13 points.

The Indians return to their home floor Tuesday against Kerens.