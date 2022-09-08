Franklinton Arts District Audio ArtWalks Tour to feature 29 works

Have you ever wanted an artist to accompany you as you contemplate his or her work?

The Franklinton Arts District Audio ArtWalks Tour — part of the Cbus ArtWalks app — offers that experience in virtual form.

The app directs users to 29 works of public art permanently on view in the Franklinton neighborhood; at 16 stops on the self-guided tour, audio tracks with the artists speaking about their creations can be heard via the app.

The audio tour, created by Gravity, the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) and the Franklinton Arts District, will be available for download beginning Friday.

“Public art can be seen any time of year, any time of day, and that’s what’s really fun about this,” said Jami Goldstein, vice president of marketing at the GCAC. “You don’t have to constrain your schedule around an event. You just go out and enjoy it when you have time.”

