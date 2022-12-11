Franklin’s Imperial, Coronado’s Mann earn All-State volleyball honors

Coronado senior setter Caroline Mann and Franklin junior outside hitter Jordan Imperial have been named to the Class 6A All-State volleyball team by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Mann helped lead Coronado to the District 1-6A Championship and a bi-district playoff win. Mann finished the season with 1,165 assists, 233 digs, 41 aces and was a team captain. She finished her career with 2,600 assists.

“Caroline was a leader for us, she stepped up for us throughout her career and had some great matches for us,” Coronado Coach Raul Lawrence said.

Imperial tallied 461 kills, hit .258 for the season, had 467 digs and served up 38 aces in helping the Cougars reach the Playoffs and win a bi-district championship. Imperial was named to the Mansfield All-Tournament team and was the MVP of the Margaret Hussman Tournament in El Paso.

