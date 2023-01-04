Franklin Performing Arts Company presents ‘The Wolves’ from Jan. 6-8

FRANKLIN The Franklin Performing Arts Company will present Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves” this weekend at The Black Box.

Directed by Ali Funkhouser, a Franklin native and professional actress, the all female-identifying cast of 10 is comprised of young professional artists, Collegiate Actors and student apprentices from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts.

Shows take place at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, with a 2 pm matinee performance on Sunday. The Black Box is at 15 West Central St.

“The Wolves” follows a girls’ indoor soccer team. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

The show will feature soccer movement directed by Calen Frongillo, a Franklin Resident who is a goalkeeper for the Framingham State University Women’s soccer team.

“One of the many intriguing aspects of this play is that we see the girls warm up and perform actual soccer drills over the course of the show,” said Funkhouser, in a statement. “We’re so Lucky to have Calen’s soccer expertise to train the ‘team’ and help the cast execute these Moments on stage.”

