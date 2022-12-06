Franklin free throws lead Headland girls past Carroll

Staff Reports



Jayla Franklin hit two free throws with four seconds left following a turnover created by Kacy Mayhew to give Headland a 60-58 win over Carroll in girls high school basketball on Monday night.

Alexus Neal had 18 points and 16 rebounds and Franklin 18 points to lead Headland.

Ameyah Gray led Carroll with 31 points and 15 rebounds and Taliyah Carter had 12 points.

Northside Methodist 39, Wicksburg 23: Alyssa Turner had 12 points and Dana Cool 10 to pace Northside Methodist Academy’s win.

Kelsey Ellenburg led Wicksburg with 10 points and Bella Sellers had nine.

Geneva County 59, Kinston 27: Esme Salazar had 14 points and Charlianna Boutwell and Jayden Williams had 11 points each to lead Geneva County.

Camdyn Norris and Kaley Norris had nine points each for Kinston.

Opp 45, McKenzie 20: Vanessa Stoudemire tied a career-high with 30 points and had six steals, while Bailey Maddox earned six rebounds for Opp (2-4)

Abbeville Christian 45, Crenshaw Christian 15: Caroline Armstrong had 18 points, four steals and three assists and Anna Grace Blalock had 12 points and five steals to lead ACA.

Brantley 29, Goshen 33: Leading the way for Brantley was Myia Mount with 12 points and 15 rebounds and Alex Grimes had 10 rebounds.

Terrell Academy (Ga.) 34, Lakeside School 33: The Chiefs fell by one point to Terrell Academy (Ga.) at home.

Sophie Seaborn and Eliza Eriksen lead Lakeside with 11 points each and Eriksen also had six rebounds. Chloe Helms followed with nine points and five rebounds and Rebecca Neville had seven points for Lakeside (2-3).

Slocomb 68, GW Long 54: Cade Birge led the way for Slocomb with 23 points, while Brody Campbell scored 20.

GW Long was led by Daylon Henderson with 13, Brayden Whitehead with 12 and Jakiire Redding with 10.

Carroll 59, Headland 49: Lakeith Person had 18 points and Zavier Womack 13 to lead Carroll.

Tylen Williams and Cornelius Arnold had 14 each and Jaxon Williams 11 for Headland.

Northside Methodist 58, Wicksburg 44: For the Panthers, Gabe Glover had a big game in scoring 31.

Geneva County 49, Kinston 46: Omari Holmes had 17 points and 12 rebounds and KenLi Preyer had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead Geneva County (5-3).

Trip Hawthorne had 16 points and Cale Sumblin 14 for Kinston.

Opp 61, McKenzie 56: AJ Coleman had 11 points and five assists, while Jakellus Lane earned 10 points and a career-high 20 rebounds and JaKanye Mount added 10 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots for Opp (2-1).

Brantley 58, Goshen 21: Leading the way for Brantley was Jayden Parks with 19 points and Dylan Davis with 13 and 11 rebounds.

Terrell Academy (Ga.) 64, Lakeside School 26: Rhodes Bennett led Lakeside in the loss with 13 points.

Dothan girls 31, Enterprise 30: Harmoni Descalzi had 12 points and Tionna Edwards 10 for Dothan.

GW Long boys 57, Slocomb 46: Preston Williams led the Rebels with 20 points and Connor Baker added 13.

For Slocomb, Quincy Owens had a big game with a game-high 21 points

Carroll boys 51, Headland 46: N’Jia Gosha earned 25 points and Jeremiah Walker eight to lead Carroll.

Quincey Provens led Headland with 15 points and Marcus Reeves had 12 points.

Geneva County boys 49, Kinston 15: Zae Brown led Geneva County with 11 points.

Zane Martin had nine points to lead Kinston.

Abbeville Christian girls 36, Crenshaw Christian 1: Shelby Wright had 13 points and three steals and both Claire Hutto and Amari George had six points each with Hutto also earning seven steals and George seven rebounds.

Abbeville Christian boys 44, Crenshaw Christian 8: Tre Collins had 10 points and eight rebounds and Parker Money had eight points, four rebounds and three steals for ACA.

Opp boys 45, McKenzie 21: Jaymaryon Allen had 10 points and seven steals, while Marcell Newsome, Alan Jones and Grady Patterson all had six points each. Newsome added eight rebounds and Jones five boards.

Lakeside School girls 27, Terrell Academy 24: Sophie Seaborn had 13 points to lead the Lakeside School JV girls (3-0).