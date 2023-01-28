Franklin Elementary Honored With California Exemplary Arts Education Award

By the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Franklin Elementary was named one of 19 schools to win the California Exemplary Arts Education Award.

The California Department of Education selected schools that demonstrated an exemplary commitment to providing adequate resources and funding for arts education.

Franklin earned the award by showing that it provides a high-quality arts education that is culturally responsive for all students, including English Learners and Special Education students.

“We are honored to be recognized by the California Department of Education. Our relentless focus on student-centered programs and implementation of innovative and relevant high-quality arts education programs has created passion and K-12 pathways for students who excel in this area. We are extremely grateful for our Assistant Principal, Xochitl Tafoya, who has been the leader of these efforts in incorporating the arts into the school day.” said Principal Casie Killgore.

Franklin Elementary will be honored with the award at the California School Recognition Program Ceremony in Anaheim in February 2023.

“Congratulations to the staff at Franklin Elementary. This Faculty and staff work hard to provide a high-quality, Equitable arts education for all students, such as the Academia de Folklorico de Franklin. This program is an example of ways to make learning relevant and inclusive,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.

The primary school Franklin was named as one of the 19 schools to win the Premio de Educación Artística Ejemplar de California.

El Departamento de Educación de California seleccionó escuelas que demosaron un compromiso ejemplar para proporciar recursos y fondos adequados para la educación artística.

Franklin won the prize for demonstrating that he brings an artistic education of high quality that is culturally receptive to all students, including students who learn English as a second language and students of especial education.

“We are honored to be recognized by the California Department of Education. Our tireless approach to student-centered programs and the implementation of innovative and relevant artistic education programs of high quality has created passion and K-12 pathways for students who excel in this area. We are extremely grateful to our subdirector, Xochitl Tafoya, who has been the leader of our efforts to incorporate the arts in the school day,” said director Casie Killgore.

The Franklin primary school will be honored with the award in the California School Recognition Program Ceremony in Anaheim in February 2023.

“Felicitaciones al personal de la escuela primaria Franklin. El profesorado y el personal trabajan arduamente para brindar una educación artística equitativa y de alta calidad para todos los estudiantes, Como la Academia de Folklorico de Franklin. Este programa es un ejemplo de cómo hacer que el aprendizaje sea relevante e inclusivo”, said Dra. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.