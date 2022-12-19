Franklin County boys basketball team off to a good start

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County boys basketball team hasn’t had a winning record since the 2017-2018 season. But this year, the Eagles’ fortunes could be changing.

Last season the team was 8-15 and lost in the Blue Ridge District semifinals to William Fleming. This year the Eagles have started off 6-1.

Coach Thomas Hering said the Eagles have a different drive this year. He has leaned on the pain suffered in previous seasons to motivate his players to play hard.

“This year’s team is different because of experience and they have the will to win,” Hering said at practice Friday. “So we’ve talked about our past Mistakes and [now] they are going to do whatever it takes to win.”

Over the summer, the team was able to play in its first summer tournaments since before the coronavirus pandemic. Hering said the three tournaments have been something the team has built upon this season.

“We went to North Carolina State for an overnight camp. We spent two nights there but played three days,” Hering said. “We played about eight games while we were there. Those games helped us a lot.”

The Eagles lost only three players, all reserves, from last year’s team.

Hering has relentlessly coached scheme integrity.

“We are more disciplined this year. Last year we would get down and try to play faster,” Hering said. “The [opposing team’s] lead would go from eight to 12. Now we play our game even if we’re down.”

Eli Foutz is a senior and is in his third year playing for the varsity. They said he plays every position but center. He is tied for the team lead of six rebounds per game with Randy Clark, while also averaging 10 points.

Last season taught Foutz a valuable lesson about applying pressure at all times.

“We learned last year that we can’t wait for other teams to bring it to us. We have to bring it to them,” Foutz said. “You can’t wait around to get burned, you have to bring the Burn to them.”

Hering said eight or nine players have scored in double figures in at least one game this season. He uses practice as a way for players to compete for starting roles and minutes.

“Practice has been just as hard as games and it wasn’t always that way before,” Foutz said. “When you’re getting pushed every day in practice, it doesn’t speed you up when you are in an actual game.”

The team plays about 10-11 players each game in hopes of tiring out the opposing team. Hering said his rotations are based on matchups and fatigue level.

Hering’s son Jordan, a senior guard, believes that having a large rotation has helped the team play better this season.

“If we had a six- or seven-man rotation, our legs would be dead,” Jordan Hering said. “The team morale would be down because everyone isn’t playing enough.”

Because the team plays so many players and the starting lineup constantly changes, the team has valued play design over having one superstar closer.

“There’s no go-to-type player that we put the ball in their hand to close out every game,” Thomas Hering said. “We run our stuff and we execute our offense. We draw up the best open shot.”

The last few seasons have taught the Eagles many valuable lessons, but Jordan Hering believes this year it’s time to put the experience to action in the postseason.

“[We are going] to win the district 100%,” Jordan Hering said. “[I believe that] because we are the best.”

Franklin County’s next game will be on the road against Halifax County (2-5) at 7 pm Tuesday.