Frank Reich’s quarterback goal with the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have found their new Head Coach in Frank Reich. Their next order of business is finding out who will be their starting quarterback.

Prior to joining the Panthers, Reich spent five seasons as the Head Coach of the Indianapolis Colts. During his time with the team, he was forced to send out several different quarterbacks.

On Tuesday during his introductory press conference, Reich was sure to note how the changes at quarterback impacted the team. He also pointed out that finding stability at the position is necessary.

“You got to have stability at quarterback. You know, you want to have stability at quarterback, so the good thing that I’ve learned in my past experience here, in the past experience in the few years, is we’ve learned how to adapt different to Styles of quarterbacks, but that’s not the ideal situation, right? So, we, Mr. (David) Tepper, Scott (Fitterer), and myself, have to commit to what’s our blueprint? How are we going to maintain stability at quarterback? Make a plan and then execute that plan.”

Reich then spoke on how exactly the Panthers could choose to address the quarterback. Through free agency or a trade, several big names will be available. With the ninth overall pick, they could also look to add through the draft. It appears that this could be the route they choose to take.

Reich stated, “I don’t think you ever want to box yourself in and say we’re going to strictly draft. I’ve always kind of said that’s the proper way to do it. To draft and develop from a cost-effective standpoint. But if we don’t believe that guy is there this year — and we haven’t even started that process, our Scouts have. We’ll look at all options. But in an ideal world, we’d be draft and develop.”

With the draft quickly approaching, the Panthers will be linked to several of the top prospects. While they currently have the ninth overall pick, they could look to move up to ensure that they get who they want.

Throughout his career, Reich has brought out the best in his quarterbacks. As he takes over this Panthers franchise, he will look to do the same.