Frank Named Men’s Golf Head Coach

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Niagara University Associate Vice President for Athletics Simon Gray announced the hiring of Tim Frank as the next head coach of the Purple Eagle men’s golf program.

“We are excited to welcome Tim Frank to Niagara University,” Gray said. “His extensive experience in the golf industry and his leadership roles in the corporate world combine for an excellent fit to lead our men’s golf program. We look forward to Tim continuing the upward trajectory for Purple Eagles golf.”

Frank arrives at Monteagle Ridge with three decades of coaching experience, including the last seven years as the Alden High School varsity golf coach. Frank is also a golf level 3 and junior level 2 Titleist performance institute certified.

“I would like to thank Simon Gray, Ryan Guerinot, the staff, and the Niagara University men’s golf team for selecting me as the next leader of the program,” said Frank. “It is an Honor to bring my passion for coaching the game of golf to Monteagle Ridge while assisting with the development of the student-athletes on the men’s golf team. I am excited to be part of Niagara University as they strive to help student- Athletes be successful both on and off the course.”

From 2018 through July 2022, Frank served as the Executive Director at First Tee WNY, a junior golf program where he impacted the lives of the next generation of Western New York golfers. He also worked closely with the PGA of WNY, Erie County Parks, and the Paddock Golf Dome during his tenure as executive director.

Frank has also worked at PGA events and is a Volunteer NYSGA rules official.

Frank worked with various technology companies for over 13 years in his professional life and was President and CEO of Intergex (now Crossfuse) from 2011-2018.

