Franco Harris Halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for ‘total lack of class’ after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris’ jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during Halftime of Pittsburgh’s home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary “Immaculate Reception” and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the ‘Franco Harris: A Football Life’ TV special ahead of the game, Halftime tribute.;

So, when the NFL and NFLN made such an effort to make sure people knew about the tribute and the anniversary, it came as a shock to many when the network cut away to commercial during the ceremony.

The NFL Network showed only a portion of the ceremony, which included members of the 1972 team. Owner Art Rooney II directed the fans in attendance to look at the video board, which was to show a video honoring Harris’ Hall of Fame career with the Steelers.

Just as the video was beginning to play, however, the NFL Network cut away to commercial. By the time the network came back to the game, the video had concluded, leaving angry fans all over the country.

Here’s a brief snippet as Harris’ jersey was officially retired:

That wasn’t enough for Myriad fans who wanted to watch the memorial for one of the iconic Steelers players in franchise history:

