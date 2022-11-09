Francisco Caffaro to Miss Virginia Basketball Game Against Monmouth to Play for Argentina

When Virginia takes on Monmouth on Friday in the second game of the season, the Cavaliers will be without 7’1″ center Francisco Caffaro, who will be spending the next few days with the Argentina men’s national basketball team.

Caffaro will suit up for his home country of Argentina against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday in a Qualifying match for the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup. Caffaro, who also played for Argentina’s basketball team in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, will be away from the UVA men’s basketball team from November 8th to November 11th, which means he will miss Virginia’s next game against Monmouth on Friday night.

