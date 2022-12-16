Franchouchou Head Courtside in ZOMBIE LAND SAGA Anime Volleyball Collab

Not content with saving Saga Prefecture through just Idol activities, the girls of Franchouchou are taking their undead bodies to the Volleyball court in a special ZOMBIE LAND SAGA match on January 14. A special visual of Franchouchou in Hisamitsu Springs’ uniform was released to celebrate the news.

The Idols are Collaborating with Tosu city’s Hisamitsu Springs woman’s volleyball team for their 2022-23 V.LEAGUE DIVISION1 WOMEN Saga tournament on January 14 and 15, although the cast will only be appearing on January 14. Goods with the visual will be available to purchase at Saga Prefectural General Gymnasium during the weekend.

The second season of ZOMBIE LAND SAGAdubbed ZOMBIE LAND SAGA REVENGEfinished in June 2021 with a film confirmed for the undead Idol series. You can watch both seasons of the ZOMBIE LAND SAGA right here is Crunchyroll, which describes the anime as such:

A typical morning. The usual music. Their normal lives. The peace these seven girls experience will suddenly be destroyed. By the living dead… zombies. A reality that they never wanted a part of, an amazing and terrifying zombie world. They all share one wish: “We want to live.” These girls will struggle through this saga, in order to achieve a miracle. MAPPA, Avex Pictures, and Cygames team up to bring you a juicy, 100% original anime. A Timeless Shocker for all audiences, a brand new style of zombie anime, will soon rise.

And no, the legendary Yamada Tae’s head won’t be used as a ball during the match. Something about regulation balls only…

