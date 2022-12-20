France’s Karim Benzema announces retirement from international soccer

France forward Karim Benzema posted a message on social media Monday indicating that he is retiring from international soccer, one day after the national team lost the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final without him.

After raising the Ballon d’Or award as the world’s top player to crown his remarkable rise, Benzema’s dream of winning the World Cup was over last month before the tournament in Qatar even started as he Tore a muscle in his left thigh during training with Les Bleus.

[Benzema reportedly declined an invite to the World Cup final]

“I made the effort and the Mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and Ours is ending,” Benzema wrote on his 35th birthday, in a post accompanied by a picture of him in a France jersey.

Benzema made his senior debut for France in 2007, at age 19. He went on to earn over 95 caps, including scoring in three and appearing in four major tournaments, and ends his career ranked as France’s fifth-highest all-time top goalscorer.

He has been named French Player of the Year four times, and he was awarded the UEFA Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or for his performances in 2021 and 2022. Benzema became the fifth French player to win the Ballon d’Or and the second-oldest Winner of the award (34 years, 302 days old).

The Real Madrid striker was France’s top scorer at the 2014 World Cup but did not play in the country’s victorious 2018 campaign. He experienced a long exclusion from the national team from October 2015 until his recall by France manager Didier Deschamps in May 2021.

With his relationship with Deschamps repaired, Benzema scored freely for France with 10 goals in 16 games after his return to reach 37 overall, and he formed a great partnership with Kylian Mbappé.

His most impressive run of performances came in last season’s UEFA Champions League as he led Madrid to the title — his fifth in Europe’s top competition — with 15 goals. He has moved up to second place on Madrid’s all-time scoring list with 329 goals. In all, Benzema has won 23 trophies with Real Madrid, including four La Liga, two Copa del Rey and five Champions League titles since joining in 2009.

At last year’s European Championship, Benzema looked sharp and was France’s top scorer with four goals.

[France coach declines to comment on Benzema before World Cup final]

Olivier Giroud started for France in Benzema’s place at the World Cup in Qatar and finished the tournament with four goals, but he was substituted before Halftime of Sunday’s final with Argentina leading 2-0.

France fought back for 2-2 after 90 minutes and 3-3 following extra time before Argentina won a penalty Shootout to cap one of the most exciting Finals in World Cup history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

