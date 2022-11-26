France vs Denmark LIVE post-match reaction: World Cup 2022 updates after Les Bleus win 2-1 and qualify for Round of 16
November 26, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
That’s all
That’ll be it from me for tonight. Hope everyone enjoyed the coverage and that you have a good time with the Argentina vs Mexico game. See you later.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST
My man of the match
I’d imagine this is quite an easy decision for those who decide at FIFA, but it wasn’t just one man who stood out today.
Ousmane Dembele was France’s main threat while he was on the pitch. He was able to go inside and out on the right and had it been for better finishing, his work would have led to an opener in the first half.
Kylian Mbappé provided a similar threat from the left, but it’s his goals that separate him. His Winner showed that it doesn’t always have to be the prettiest finish, but that players’ awareness is what takes it to another level. He’s the man for France and is my man of the match, but respect needs to be given to Dembele too.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST
Full time | France 2-1 Denmark
It wasn’t a classic but that was a very good game of football. Two countries with clear strengths which they utilized very well over the course of 90 minutes.
As was the case so often at the last World Cup, Mbappé was the difference maker. He’s now joint top scorer at the World Cup with Enner Valencia on three goals.
As for Denmark, this was a more encouraging performance than against Tunisia. More of the same will be needed in what will be a massive game against Australia.
Man of the match thoughts coming shortly…
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST
More changes
More late changes as Bah replaces Kristensen for Denmark and Fofana replaces Griezmann for France.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST
91m | Added time
Six minutes added time for Tonight as Mbappé has a tame effort on goal.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST
86m | France 2-1 Denmark – Mbappé
This guy is ridiculous! It’s an outstanding cross from Griezmann, but Mbappé’s anticipation is even better. He makes his run before Griezmann winds up and manages to get just the right part of his knee on the ball
“How did he get there?” my mum asks
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST
85m | Denmark sub
Lindstrom is replaced by Norgaard for Denmark. Lindstrom wasn’t a constant threat but played a good role in the lead-up to Denmark’s equaliser.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
Denmark love that channel run
It’s that channel running again! Dolberg this time and he does well to get a cross into the six-yard box for Braithwaite’s dart across the goal but he can’t wrap his foot around the ball well enough to get the shot on target.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST
French danger builds
Another big chance from a corner, but for France this time.
Griezmann curls a ball to the back post where Tchouameni throws himself at the ball. His header has to go in but Maelhe’s Positioning rescues Denmark. The ball bounces off his shoulder and wide. Denmark deal with more French Corners before a Rabiot bicycle kick flies over.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST
French cavalry enters
Raphael Varane is replaced by Ibrahima Konate as Kingsley Coman replaces Ousmane Dembele.
The second substitution is one I find a bit strange considering how threatening Dembele has been, but maybe he is being saved for later in the competition.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST
74m | Another Danish strength and sub
Another one of Denmark’s strengths has been their left flank. They cut through France to create a chance for Damsgaard, but he shoots straight at Lloris before being replaced by Kasper Dolberg.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST
72m | The Danes dominate the sky
Denmark have done well aerially all night. That’s what kept Giroud so quiet, as they often had two players challenging him for long passes, while they did well to win Corners from channel runs. They’ve utilized their strengths well throughout the match and they should be just as Brave in the closing stages of the game.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST
68m | France 1-1 Denmark – Christensen
Lindstrum is the one to make a channel run to win a corner this time. This corner is flicked on at the near post by Andersen for Christensen to head in. Game on!
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST
65m | France sub
We have the first French change of the night as Giroud is replaced by Marcus Thuram. Giroud will have to wait to become France’s Outright all-time top scorer.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
61m | France 1-0 Denmark
Speaking of being more clinical! The Hernandez-Mbappé connections work well again down the left as they break and play a nice one-two for Mbappé to finish first-time.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST
60m | Enter Griezmann
Griezmann gets France’s next best chance as he turns past Nelsson to get into the box. The ball is Bouncing but he gets his Strike terribly wrong.
We’ve reached the hour mark and it doesn’t necessarily feel like France needs to make a change. Just be more clinical.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST
New Danish threat, same French ones
He’s only been on for 10 minutes, but Braithwaite is giving the French backline much more to think about in this half.
He’s made two nice channel runs already to win Denmark Corners and is just making more of a Nuisance of himself.
Speaking of nuisances, Mbappé Races half the length of the pitch again to give Denmark to think about again. His shot is saved and the corner comes to nothing though
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST
53m | Danish pride
There is a cluster of Denmark fans behind the goal their Nation are attacking in this half. Braithwaite does well to win a corner which Eriksen fires to the back of the box but Anderson’s header is comfortably claimed by Lloris.
Hojbjerg has also looked strong in midfield so far in this half.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST
47m | More of the same
The second half starts as the first ended. A long ball up to Dembele gets France into the Denmark half and he finds Mbappé on the left. His flick in behind for Rabiot is cut out though.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal
November 26, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST
Second half underway
France have got us back under way. Cornielius, who was booked, is replaced by Braithewaite for Denmark.
Art de Roche·
Junior Writer, Arsenal