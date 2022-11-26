France vs Denmark LIVE post-match reaction: World Cup 2022 updates after Les Bleus win 2-1 and qualify for Round of 16

November 26, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST

I’d imagine this is quite an easy decision for those who decide at FIFA, but it wasn’t just one man who stood out today.

Ousmane Dembele was France’s main threat while he was on the pitch. He was able to go inside and out on the right and had it been for better finishing, his work would have led to an opener in the first half.

Kylian Mbappé provided a similar threat from the left, but it’s his goals that separate him. His Winner showed that it doesn’t always have to be the prettiest finish, but that players’ awareness is what takes it to another level. He’s the man for France and is my man of the match, but respect needs to be given to Dembele too.