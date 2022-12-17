France players dealing with virus ahead of World Cup Final

France is dealing with a virus going through the national team Squad at the World Cup. Multiple players missed the previous semifinal Matchup with Morocco and others are currently ill.

The Defending Champions are vying to become just the third country to win back-to-back World Cups.

Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano, and Adrien Rabiot were all forced to stay away from the team earlier in the week. The sickness made the trio miss the Massive Morocco match on Wednesday.

France, however, still handled the African Nation 2-0 to reach Sunday’s final against Argentina.

Captain claims ‘adrenaline’ will help sick players

As other players get sick, team Captain Hugo Lloris has suggested that adrenaline will help his teammates recover for the upcoming match.

“On the virus, you’re never really prepared for that type of thing but we are trying to get ready for this match the best we can, these are things for which we weren’t necessarily prepared but we remain focused and of course we are very excited to play in a World Cup final,” explained Lloris.

“I think in the past we have proven that French teams who have been successful have always based that success on a strong team spirit. So we try to draw from that, there is a very good feeling in the camp since the beginning of the tournament and there is no reason why that shouldn’t be the same again tomorrow.”

“We are going to try and do our best in spite of the circumstances, I think thanks to the adrenaline and the excitement we will feel we will all be fit enough and ready to do whatever we can to win this last battle.”

Three center backs have been ill

Along with the aforementioned trio, Rafael Varane and Ibrahima Konate have also shown symptoms as well.

ESPN is claiming that Coman, Varane, and Konate are still training away from the normal group. The news outlet also reported that manager Didier Deschamps did not provide illness updates during his press conference on Saturday.

France have a deep and talented squad at this World Cup. The team has even made the final without their Ballon d’Or striker Karim Benzema. However, the center back position could become an issue.

Three of the players that are sick have played significant minutes in central defense during the tournament.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire