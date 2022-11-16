France and Montenegro to semi-final!







France and Montenegro joined Norway at the semi-final of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022.

Montenegro beat Romania 35:34 in a thrilling match which caused a lot of negative reactions from the Romanian side because of the Austrian referee’s performance. France just confirmed first place in the group by beating Germany 29:21.

Romania – Montenegro 34-35 (18-18)

Romania : Cristina Neagu 9, Eliza Buceschi 5, Lorena Ostase 4, Alexandra Dindiligan 4, Bianca Bazaliu 3, Alexandra Badea 2, Sonia Seraficeanu 2, Crina Pintea 2, Sorina Grozav 2, Ioana Pristavita 1.

Montenegro : Jovanka Radicevic 8, Itana Grbic 8, Ivona Pavicevic 6, Djurdjina Jaukovic 5, Tatjana Brnovic 5, Djurdjina Malovic 2, Milena Raicevic 1.

France – Germany 29-21 (13-9)

France : Orlane Kanor 5, Coralie Lassource 4, Pauletta Foppa 4, Tamara Horacek 3, Grace Zaadi 3, Pauline Coatanea 3, Chloe Valentini 2, Laura Flippes 2, Estelle Nze Minko 2, Alicia Toublanc 1.

Germany : Alina Grijseels 7, Silje Petersen 3, Emily Bölk 3, Meike Schmelzer 2, Lisa Antl 1, Xenia Smits 1, Julia Maidhof 1, Alexia Hauf 1, Luisa Schulze 1, Johanna Stockschlader 1.

STANDING:

1. France W 4 4 0 0 117:85 8 2. Montenegro W 4 3 0 1 113:109 6 3. Spain W 4 1 1 2 102:108 3 4. Netherlands W 4 1 1 2 110:119 3 5. Germany W 4 1 0 3 103:109 2 6. Romania W 4 1 0 3 111:126 2

PHOTO: GOL.MK