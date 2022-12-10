France 1, England 1 LIVE: Kane PK counters Tchouameni goal (Video)

In one of the most anticipated quarterfinal matchups in recent memory, France and England face off in a meeting of soccer giants with a spot in the World Cup semifinals on the line.

France has its sights set on a second straight World Cup title after avoiding the trend of recent winners that failed to make it out of the subsequent tournament’s group stage. Kylian Mbappé leads the way—and the Golden Boot race—with five goals in Qatar, including two in Les Bleus’ 3–1 win over Poland in the round of 16.

England, meanwhile, cruised in its last-16 Matchup against Senegal with a 3–0 win after topping a difficult group that featured the United States, Wales and Iran. The Three Lions have made the semifinals in their last two major tournaments while manager Gareth Southgate looks to become the first England Coach to lead the team to two straight World Cup semifinals.

The Winner will go on to face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.

With his start in goal, Hugo Lloris becomes France’s all-time men’s caps leader, passing Lilian Thuram with his 143rd appearance. For England, Raheem Sterling has returned to the team after leaving Qatar following a robbery at his family’s home, but he starts on the bench, with Phil Foden preferred from the start.

After each side crossed into dangerous positions to start the match, Olivier Giroud put together a series of chances. First came a wild attempt at a scorpion kick on a pass from Mbappé, and then came a shot on target when his diving header was sent directly at England keeper Jordan Pickford in the 11th minute.

It didn’t take long for Les Bleus to take the lead with Aurélien Tchouaméni putting France ahead in the 17th minute. As France passed the ball all around the edge of the area, Antoine Griezmann found Aurélien Tchouaméni outside the box as the Real Madrid midfielder launched a low shot that found the bottom corner to make it 1–0.

England followed that with a free kick from just outside the penalty area in the 20th minute, but Luke Shaw’s curling shot over the wall went directly at Lloris.

The Three Lions came back immediately with another chance as Bukayo Saka played Harry Kane in on goal, but Kane’s shot was stopped by Lloris while the French defense cleared the loose ball at the far post.

After being denied a penalty claim by a VAR review, Harry Kane sent a shot from distance on target that required another strong Lloris save in the 29th minute.

A minute later, France struggled to clear the subsequent corner as England had a few misfires before Adrien Rabiot sent the chance away from the right in front of the goal.

Mbappé had another chance at goal in the 39th minute when Theo Hernández cut back a pass to him in the center of the area, but the PSG star blasted his shot over the bar on his first touch.

England came out of the second half with a series of chances, starting in the 47th minute when Jude Bellingham sent a shot that forced Lloris to stretch for a save.

But in the 52nd minute, Saka was taken down by Tchouaméni inside the box to draw the penalty. Kane stepped to the spot and silenced his chance past his Tottenham teammate in Lloris to tie the score at 1–1, while also drawing level with Wayne Rooney atop England’s all-time men’s goalscoring list with 53 goals.

France almost answered right back with Rabiot sending a volley on target that forced Pickford into a good save.

Follow along here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Full World Cup Squads

France

GOALKEEPERS: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

DEFENDERS: Axel Disasi (Monaco), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphaël Varane (Manchester United)

MIDFIELDERS: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

FORWARDS: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

COACHES: Didier Deschamps

England

GOALKEEPERS: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

DEFENDERS: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

MIDFIELDERS: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

FORWARDS: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson ( Newcastle)

COACH: Gareth Southgate