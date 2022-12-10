France 1, England 1 LIVE: Kane PK counters Tchouameni goal (Video)

In one of the most anticipated quarterfinal matchups in recent memory, France and England face off in a meeting of soccer giants with a spot in the World Cup semifinals on the line.

France has its sights set on a second straight World Cup title after avoiding the trend of recent winners that failed to make it out of the subsequent tournament’s group stage. Kylian Mbappé leads the way—and the Golden Boot race—with five goals in Qatar, including two in Les Bleus’ 3–1 win over Poland in the round of 16.

England, meanwhile, cruised in its last-16 Matchup against Senegal with a 3–0 win after topping a difficult group that featured the United States, Wales and Iran. The Three Lions have made the semifinals in their last two major tournaments while manager Gareth Southgate looks to become the first England Coach to lead the team to two straight World Cup semifinals.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button