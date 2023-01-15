Fran McCaffery pleased with OT win as Payton Sandfort out-duels Jett Howard

Iowa put together an improbable comeback win to deprive Michigan of a badly needed road win in the Big Ten on Thursday as the Hawkeyes won 93-84 in overtime after Payton Sandfort tied the game late in regulation with a four-point play. Sandfort has officially broken out of a midseason slump, leading Iowa with 26 points while Coach Fran McCaffery‘s crew did enough to overcome 34 points from the Wolverines star Jett Howard.

McCaffery and company scored a key win in league play with two more home games coming up over the next week. After the game, McCaffery spoke with reporters in Iowa City about Sandfort’s big game, how the Hawkeyes overcame Michigan’s defense and more. Below is a transcript of his comments, lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

On coming back after trailing for the vast majority of the game:

McCaffery: “I thought on a number of different levels we really maintained our composure. You start the game, Jett’s on fire. He’s a handful. You’ve got him and (Hunter) Dickinson to deal with, but other guys are making shots too. We hung in there. Had a couple of runs. Obviously we got unbelievable play from our bench. Payton (Sandfort) and Josh Dix obviously, but also Riley Mulvey. Happy to see him have some production and get some experience.