Framingham State Women’s Basketball Picked To Top MASCAC for 3rd Straight Season

By Framingham State athletics

***

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State Women’s basketball team has been selected by the seven coaches from around the conference to repeat as the 2022-23 MASCAC Women’s Basketball Champion after finishing as the Regular Season and Tournament Champions the last two seasons.

The Rams took home all six of the possible first place votes for 35 points. They were a perfect 12-0 in league play last season to claim the regular season title and went on to win the MASCAC Tournament for the second consecutive season. The Rams return all three All-MASCAC selections from a year ago.

Reigning MASCAC Player of the Year Flannery O’Connor Returns after earning NEWBA and D3hoops All-Region honors a year ago. O’Connor ranked second in the league in rebounding (11.2 rpg) and first in blocked shots (44). The sophomore was chosen as the NEWBA and USBWA Div. III National Player of the Week in January and to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week in mid-February.

Also returning for the Rams is All-MASCAC First-team selection Katty Haidul who led the league at 11.4 rebounds per game while ranking sixth in the league in scoring (15.0 ppg) and led the MASCAC in field goal percentage (54.6%).

The 2022 MASCAC Tournament MVP and All-MASCAC honoree Gwendolyn Carpenter Returns for her junior season after she led the conference and set the FSU single-season assists record with 177 this season. The Rams point guard averaged 11 points per game, 113 rebounds and was second in the league with a 2.1 assist to turnover ratio.

Bridgewater State is second with 31 points and a first place vote and sitting in third is Westfield State with 25 points. Up next in fourth is Worcester State with 24 points and coming in fifth with 15 points is Salem State. Closing out the preseason poll are Fitchburg State and MCLA in sixth and seventh, respectively.

The Rams open up their 2022-23 season on Wednesday, November 9th when they host Wellesley College in non-conference action starting at 6 pm