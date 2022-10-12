Fox’s national window, Monday Night Football are the week’s Highlights
The NFL’s strong viewership momentum slowed in Week 5, with just two windows delivering impressive viewership.
The first window was Fox’s national 4:25 PM game. Nearly the entire country got Cowboys-Rams, which averaged 24,250 million viewers. That’s down from last week’s late doubleheader on CBS (Patriots-Packers, 24.65 million), and up from last year’s on Fox (Cowboys-Giants, 22.05 million).
In the early half of the doubleheader, Fox averaged 12.766 million viewers for four games (Falcons-Bucs, Bears-Vikings, etc). That’s down from both last week’s early half on CBS (Bills-Ravens etc, 14.64 million) and last year’s on Fox (Packers-Bengals etc, 16.45 million).
For their singleheader, CBS averaged 14.696 million for a six-game slate, highlighted by Steelers-Bills. That’s down from both the singleheader last week on Fox (Commanders-Cowboys, Bears-Giants, etc, 15.33 million), and last year’s CBS singleheader (Dolphins-Bucs, Bears-Raiders, etc, 16.39 million viewers).
The Thursday Night Football rock fight between the Colts and Broncos on Amazon averaged a season-low 9.699 million viewers. Last week, Dolphins-Bengals averaged 11.72 million viewers, and last year, Rams-Seahawks averaged 14.76 million across both Fox and NFL Network.
We got a Bengals-Ravens Sunday Night Football game that drew 15.878 million viewers, which was down from both Chiefs-Bucs (20.85 million) and Bills-Chiefs last year (17.52 million viewers).
NFL Network also aired a London game in Week 5 between the Giants and Packers. 5.221 million viewers watched, up from last week’s London game (Vikings-Saints, 4.62 million) and last year’s London game (Jets-Falcons, 3.28 million).
Without an ABC simulcast or an ESPN2 ManningCast, Monday Night Football did well for ESPN. 15.787 million tuned in to Raiders-Chiefs, up from last week (Rams-49ers, 12.50 million with a ManningCast) and last year (Colts-Ravens, 11.33 million without a ManningCast).[Data via ShowBuzz Daily, Sports Media Watch]