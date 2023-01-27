Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen have strong broadcasts and the Tom Brady elephant in the room

On Sunday at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, Fox NFL Broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call their 38th NFL game together, a professional partnership whose roots started in 2017, when Olsen was still an active player for the Carolina Panthers. (With Carolina in the midst of a bye week, Olsen joined Burkhardt, Charles Davis and Pam Oliver for a Nov. 19, 2017, game between the Rams and Vikings.)

The full-time partnership started in 2021 after Olsen’s retirement. This year, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” Burkhardt and Olsen were bumped up to Fox’s No. 1 NFL booth. Their chemistry is evident, and they’ve been consistently informative for viewers this season. It’s been a particularly impressive campaign given Burkhardt and Olsen have navigated one of the oddest situations in NFL Analyst history. Last May, Fox announced that Tom Brady will join as its lead analyst following his playing career. The announcement, which came from Fox Corporation executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch and not the sports division, specifically noted that “Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an Ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.”

No matter what happens with Brady, Olsen next month will join the small fraternity of sports broadcasters to call America’s most communal experience. He and Burkhardt have been assigned the call of Super Bowl LVII from Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. With two games left in this unique season, I caught up with the Broadcasters this week.

(This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

How do you judge success for your broadcast?

Burkhardt: We’re in a business where everybody has a different opinion about everything. You can go back and watch your broadcast and nitpick everything. … To me, success is, “Did we do the game justice? Did we cover the big moments well? Did we not ruin the big moments by saying something stupid or talking over the biggest things?” But it’s obviously so subjective. We have a certain style of doing the game. People are going to love it or hate it, no matter what we do. So it’s just about, like, big-picture.

Olsen: It’s hard to describe. It’s hard to quantify. But you walk out of the Booth and you know if it went well, you know if you handled the Moments right, you know if you got the info and situation right. We’ve also had a couple over the past two years where you walk out and think the game never really got into a flow or we felt disjointed. Our goal all along was to do our broadcast and not try to call the game like some of the other guys — and no discount to how good a lot of these guys are.

As Kevin said, you’re never going to get 100 percent positive feedback. So the goal is to be true to ourselves, true to how we feel good about it, and how we feel the game should be called. And don’t make the game about us. Don’t take away from the beauty of the game and the major moments by thinking we need to always insert ourselves and insert our words. Sometimes the pictures do it. Sometimes the best thing we say is nothing at all.



“To me, success is, ‘Did we do the game justice? Did we cover the big moments well?’ says Kevin Burkhardt, who is set to call his first NFC title game and Super Bowl for Fox. (Wendell Cruz/USA Today)

I’ve asked Kevin this question before. Greg, as specific as you want, what is your preparation during the week?

Olsen: On Monday, I pretty much just recap all the stuff from the previous day, make sure I’ve saved all my notes and put them in a folder so I can come back to those teams at a later date. As far as Mondays go, I don’t really move on to the next teams. I go back to my playing days, where one day of the week is just decompress, step away from it, and just kind of have a day to yourself to do whatever.

Then my typical Tuesday routine is to get into the team that I know the least. If it’s an AFC team, for example, all of Tuesday and maybe a little bit of Wednesday, I’m going to focus on that team. We had Jacksonville a couple of weeks ago against Dallas, and by that point, we had called Dallas a million times. So I knew I really had to dive deep into the (Jaguars’) personnel, the storylines, the coaches. On games like that, the team I don’t know (as well) will get the earliest attention. Fox sends us unbelievable research and stats, and even though I’m not a huge stat guy, I do believe stats paint context and capture storylines and trends. That helps put together big-picture storyboard stuff that I can bring to our production meetings on Saturday to talk through it with Kevin and the crew.

Then I’ll move to the second team. I have access to the All-22, and I can watch the game just like I did when I was a player. The whole time, I have my notes up, I have different files for each team, and I also have a document that’s just for general thoughts and different storylines. My last sheet is production ideas. These are things that come to my mind and pop into my head that I’m curious about. So I start with the team that I know the least and move on to the second team, build out my (broadcast) boards, depth charts and injury notes. I’ll watch a game the first time strictly to know what the numbers are. What’s the number of the running back, the right guard, the left defensive end, the nickel corner? When I see them, do I have a general idea of ​​who they are? If I don’t, then I’ve got to spend some more time with the roster.

After I’ve gotten through all my initial prep, I’ll go back towards the end of the week, probably Friday or Saturday morning, and watch the games from the previous week again. Now you’re really fine-tuning different trends, different players, formation groups, personnel groupings, and you can do a little bit of a Deeper dive because the personnel aspect of the game is a little more comfortable and off the top of your head . For the games that I feel I’ve prepared the best, once the ball is kicked off, I’m not even looking at my game boards. Like last week, I might have had Dallas’ offense and San Francisco’s defense up on my boards when San Francisco had the ball. That’s how I know I’m good. It’s no different than when you’re a player. You have your best games when you go into the game and you’re free, and don’t like reading stuff like a robot off a piece of paper.

Greg, you have used humor when it comes to people asking this year about Tom Brady. Being self-deprecating is always a winning strategy, especially when it comes to this topic. You know Tom has a deal in place with Fox. Has humor been a good way to address this situation?

Olsen: From the very beginning, I understand the landscape. Again, it’s not a matter of liking it. It’s not a matter of, “Oh man, I’m so happy for Tom. He’s going to do great.” It’s a matter of just being realistic and understanding that when Tom Brady agrees to potentially be your No. 1 Analyst and sit in the Booth and all that he brings in with his Reputation and whatnot, I get it. To expect someone not to go that route seems pretty delusional. I always try to be very honest with myself, and I always feel I need to be honest with my situations because if not, you’re really setting yourself up for disappointment. I know what I signed up for.

I knew this year was going to be a weird year because I was going to answer this question every single time. I’ve said this to Kevin. My only option right now to make a career out of this is to be good. That’s it. I didn’t play quarterback. I didn’t play for the Dallas Cowboys. I don’t have a gold jacket on. I didn’t play in New York City. The only way I can do this is if I’m good. Whether that’s good enough in the long run, I don’t know. All I can control is going out there and having fun and giving a fun broadcast.

In regard to Tom, if he comes in and he takes it. I get it. I don’t ask anyone to feel bad for me. And I’m not going to feel bad for myself. Will I be disappointed? Would I rather sit next to Kevin for the next 20 years? Of course. I’m not going to sit here and sound stupid and be like, “You know, just doing this for one year was plenty.” Like, well, screw that. I’d like to do this for 20 years. I’d like to call 10 Super Bowls. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. I don’t control it. But the second I spend all my energy worrying about what Tom does and worrying about my job security and who’s going to be in my seat, then I’m not going to be very effective. I just don’t know how else to describe it. I’ve come to grips with it, and I’m going to make it hard as hell on them to try to replace me.



“I’ve come to grips with it,” Greg Olsen says of Tom Brady’s Looming arrival to Fox’s No. 1 booth, “and I’m going to make it hard as hell on them to try to replace me.” (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

You have to be Switzerland here, in a matter of speaking, Kevin. You love working with Greg. You are friends. At the same time, I’m sure you have texted Tom and want to be welcoming. How have you navigated this?

Burkhardt: I think it’s been pretty simple for me, actually. Greg’s my dude. I’ve known him for a long time. We get along really, really well. I love the guy. But in a business sense, when this all happened, obviously, I texted with Tom and that was it. That was the last time I texted with him because quite honestly I have enough to do right now. I can’t be thinking about Tom Brady when the next two games are the most important of my personal career.

After the Tom stuff broke, Greg and I had a talk. … I said, “Here’s one thing I know we can control: We can go out this year and kick ass and have a great time. We’re doing the Super Bowl this year, and Let’s just see where it goes.” I can’t be playing the middle man, thinking, “When are you coming in, Tom?” It’s just not in my best interest. Quite honestly, that’s his decision. I’ve obviously seen Tom a lot during games. We’ve had Tampa a bunch this year, and he’s been great with us. But the last communication I had with him about broadcasting was whenever that was in the summer.

Even though this is very unlikely contractually and realistically, how would you philosophically feel about a three-person Booth with Tom and Kevin if that’s an option, Greg?

Olsen: Again, is the option, “Greg, you don’t get to be on the No. 1 Booth except in a three-man?” Of course I would pick that. Listen, anyone who gets into this career has aspirations to be the best. You want to call the biggest games, you want to call playoff games and Super Bowls. That’s just how I’ve always lived my life. It doesn’t mean you’re always going to achieve that. But I didn’t decide to do this as kind of a second career just to be content with whatever game they threw me.

I’m going to see how good I can get. If I’m good enough, great. If not, fine. So if the alternative was, “Hey, Greg, we got to move you off the ‘A’ crew and Tom’s going to do this for the next 10 years,” I would be stupid to let my ego get in the way and say, “Well, it’s either me and Burkhardt or I’m gone.” They’d be like, “OK, don’t let the door hit you in the ass.” I’m not going to be naive and make stupid decisions because my ego is hurt. That’s just not in my best interest.

