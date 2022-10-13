Foxboro’s adult Women’s kickball league proves a big draw | Local News

A new program through the Foxboro Recreation Department has kicked off in the community.

An adult Women’s kickball league is the department’s brand new, eight-week program this fall.

Recreation Division Director Renee Tocci said the idea came from Anna Brousaides, who reached out to ask if a league could be started in Foxboro after seeing similar programs in surrounding towns.

For those who aren’t familiar or have blocked out their school gym programs, kickball is played like a game of baseball with a large bouncy ball. The object of the game is to score more runs than the opposing team.

Tocci said she had no idea how popular it was until she started googling it.

The day Tocci launched the program she hoped and prayed that they would get 16-18 players. But the program exceeded expectations and now has four teams made from the league’s 58 players, four umpires, and six subs. While you have to be at least 18 to play, the average age for league players is 45.

“It makes me so happy to be able to provide an outlet for adult women. I feel like sometimes we carry a lot on our shoulders and this is a way for women to come together, laugh, bond, meet new people, vent, and just have fun. To be a kid again,” Tocci said.

With the program so successful right off the bat, Tocci said the town will continue to offer it annually each fall.

Brousaides, 44, who is now one of the team captains, moved from Dedham six years ago, where she played kickball as a kid through the Dedham Parks and Recreation Department at Oakdale School.

Recently, Brousaides heard from a mom friend that they started the program in the town of Sharon and it was a huge success.

“I thought, why not us? I spoke to Lauren (my neighbor and friend) and she thought it was a great idea so we put the idea out on Foxboro Moms and there was lots of interest. From there we asked Renee for help,” Brousaides said.

She said kickball is easy and doesn’t take tons of technical skill so it’s a great way for women and moms to have fun without the pressures of being super athletic.

“It’s a great way for women to get together and have a healthy outlet without any pressure. We get to forget about dinner, practices, homework, and Bedtime for one night (hopefully) and just be Carefree for a few hours,” Brousaides said.

Brousaides said everyone is having a lot of fun and the majority of them are all free agents on the team, meaning they didn’t curate teams full of people who knew each other.

“We all know one or two others, but the majority of us are all creating new friendships and a sense of community,” Brousaides said.

She hopes the program continues for years to come and can grow but still remain inclusive at its core.

“As players retire, it would be nice to add new players to existing teams so the league never gets too clique-y and where new women to the community can always feel a part of and have something just for them,” she said.

Lauren Smith, 45, also serves as a team captain.

“I honestly didn’t think this would happen with such a short time to plan but the idea was so great. Renee Tocci worked hard to make this happen,” Smith said. “Anna was the originator. I went along for the ride and Renee did an amazing job supporting the program,” Smith said.

Smith hasn’t played kickball since elementary school, but she loved playing sports growing up.

“I liked the idea of ​​playing a sport again but was looking for something less competitive and fun,” Smith said, adding the games are going great and there is a lot of running, catching, and laughing.

According to Smith, at this point, all the teams have won a game.

“It has been nice to meet other women in Foxboro. We are all looking for the same thing, something that is not competitive and where we can focus on our physical and mental well-being,” Smith said.

The eight-week program costs $40 per player, which includes a team T-shirt.

“I would love to see this grow next year. Maybe we will challenge our neighboring town of Sharon,” Smith said.

To learn more visit: foxbororec.com.